3 killed, 1 injured in accident in Karnataka's Periyapatna

Three people died on the spot and one person is critical after a car collided with trolley of a tractor near Kampalapura in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district around 3 am on Tuesday.
Mudasir (35), Mujahid (25) and Ahmed Pasha (46), residents of Tank Layout in Periyapatna are the deceased. The incident occurred when they were traveling to Mysuru.
Periyapatna town police have registered a case. Bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Periyapatna Government Hospital.
Periyapatna tahsildar Kunji Ahmed visited the mortuary.
