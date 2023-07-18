3 killed, 1 injured in accident in Karnataka's Periyapatna

Three people died on the spot and one person is critical after a car collided with trolley of a tractor near Kampalapura in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district around 3 am on Tuesday.

Mudasir (35), Mujahid (25) and Ahmed Pasha (46), residents of Tank Layout in Periyapatna are the deceased. The incident occurred when they were traveling to Mysuru.

Also Read | Bengaluru student on way to college dies in bike collision

Periyapatna town police have registered a case. Bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Periyapatna Government Hospital.

Periyapatna tahsildar Kunji Ahmed visited the mortuary.