300 acres of forest land destroyed in fire

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hanur (Chamarajanagar Dist),
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 23:16 ist
Fire that was spotted at Kothanuru range, coming under Cauvery Wildlife Range in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday.

Around 300 acres of forest land was destroyed in a wildfire at Kothanuru wildlife range, coming under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, in the taluk on Wednesday.

The fire that started at 10 am continued till 7 pm. The forest area destroyed vegetation at Muthathi, Anakalagudi, Kere Ane, Byatarayana temple and surrounding areas.

There were several complaints that the firelines were not created properly at the Kothanuru Wildlife range, which is the reason for the recurring fire incidents.

Fire was spotted at Sundralli Beat on January 15. Again on April 4, fire was spotted at Doddamaralu forest area, destroying 200 acres forest.

Forest
Fire
hanur
Karnataka
