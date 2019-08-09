331 villages in Belagavi affected by flood

The nature fury continues following floods and heavy rains, 183 more villages have come under the grip of flood during the last 24 hours till 6 pm on Thursday. The situation remains grim with a total of 331 villages affected in Belagavi district.

As many as 5,137 houses have suffered partial damages and 11 houses were completely collapsed due to heavy rains and 57,887 people have been evacuated.

A total of 151 relief camps opened wherein 65,155 inmates have been sheltered. In sum, 98,607 people have been displaced due to floods in 331 villages.

The floods have left trails of destruction. Crops in 1,36,529 hectare are under water.

Besides this, according to official sources, 1,410 kilometres of roads, 4,019 government buildings, 211 bridges and concert drains, 92 water supply units and 2575 electrical related damages have been reported.

Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi visited rain-affected areas in Ramdurg and Savadatti taluk.

Angadi also visited the Ratnappa Kadappa couple, enquired about their health. The couple is undergoing treatment at district hospital after the ordeal of three days and night in inaundated surroundings at Kabalapur ended after rescue teams rescued them on Thursday.