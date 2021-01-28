45-day summer festival in Mysuru from April 15

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has decided to hold a 45-day Summer Festival (Besige Mela) from April 15, as the Covid-19 crisis seems to be subsiding and the vaccine is being administered in phases.

Speaking to media persons here, recently, KEA Chairman M Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that a decision in this regard was taken in the 145th meeting of the Administrative Committee of KEA. “The Summer Festival of the KEA was not held since the past eight years due to various reasons. This year, Dasara Exhibition was also not held, due to the Covid crisis. Thus, the Summer Festival is being organised, to give a boost to both — tourism and economy,” he said.

Dasara and Summer are the major tourist seasons in Mysuru. Tourism is a major activity that contributes immensely to creation of jobs and financial activity in Mysuru. However, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has announced that there will be no summer holidays to schools and PU colleges this year, to make up for the lost classes, due to the Covid crisis.

“Private exhibitors have come forward, to put up models on ‘Bahubali’ film set and a ship on the Exhibition Grounds, at a cost of Rs 2 crore, as the main attraction for the Summer Festival. Another amusement park management has also evinced interest. A final decision on the concept of the festival will be taken soon,” said the KEA chairman.

Gowda said that a proposal, worth Rs 145 crore, on establishing ‘Mysuru Haat’, on the Exhibition Grounds of Doddakere Maidan in Mysuru for holding exhibitions will be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, shortly. “The proposed project includes a sub-way from the Exhibition Grounds to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden (Mysuru Zoo), construction of an Open Air Theatre, construction of a multi-level parking lot, an amusement park, food park and commercial complex,” he said.

“In view of the prevailing financial conditions and to increase the revenue, the rent of conducting various functions and events on the Exhibition Grounds has been hiked by 10%. A decision was taken to protect the land of the KEA, on Survey Number 1 of Doddakere maidan. It is not just a piece of valuable land, but it will also help in the development of the KEA and its activities,” he said.