50 volunteers, 17 students take part in Bird Survey 2023

Sathishkumar T R
Sathishkumar T R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jan 28 2023, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 06:45 ist
Deputy Conservator of Forest Deep J Contractor interacts with volunteers, who had registered for the Bird Survey 2023, at BRT Range of forest in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. Credit: Special Arrangement

Bird Survey 2023 was launched at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve on Thursday. The participants started identifying and recording the birds from Friday.

The survey is being conducted by the Forest department, in association with Eco Volunteers Group of India.

The programme was launched during a simple ceremony at K Gudi. BRT Deputy Conservator of Forest Deep J Contractor and other officials explained about the survey to the volunteers and students, who have registered their names.

In all, 50 volunteers and 17 students are participating in the bird survey. They have been divided into 25 teams. The survey is being conducted from Friday to Sunday.

The volunteers, accompanied by Forest department staff, started the survey on Friday morning, on the predetermined routes, to identify the birds, according to
Deep J Contractor.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
birds

