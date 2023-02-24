53 firearms seized, three arrested in Chikkamagaluru

53 firearms seized, three arrested in Chikkamagaluru

Among the seized firearms, 43 are non-licensed and 10 are licensed

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 04:58 ist
The seized firearms include guns, revolvers, bullets, cartridges and spare parts. Credit: Special Arrangement

Conducting raids on various illegal gun repair workshops, the police have arrested three persons and have seized 53 firearms including guns, revolvers, apart from bullets and cartridges from various parts of the district. Among these, 43 are non-licensed and 10 licensed.

Sadashiva Achari (50), resident of the Coolie Line, Netrakonda Estate, Adugebail, Koppa taluk, Ramachandra Achari (65) from Balehonnur and Sudharkar Achar (52) from Kelaguru, Baluru hobli are the accused.

As per the information by accused Sadashiva Achari, searches were conducted in Balehonnur, Kalasa and Narasimharajapura.

The seized firearms include guns, revolvers, bullets, cartridges and spare parts.

Cases have been filed against the three persons S R Sundara (42) and Gangadgara Shetty (52) from Sampigegadde, Kalasa and Shivaraja (27) from Aduvalli, Narasimharajapura taluk.

