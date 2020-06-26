Mysuru IGP, SP test negative for Covid-19

58 Mysuru police officials test negative for Covid-19

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya,
  • Jun 26 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 13:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The samples of 58 Police personnel from Mysuru, including Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and ASP P V Sneha, tested negative for coronavirus.

Police officers and personnel were under quarantine and samples were tested as one of the policemen, who worked closely with the officials tested for Covid-19 positive recently.

Ryshyanth confirmed all the officials tested negative.

