58 Mysuru police officials test negative for Covid-19

The samples of 58 Police personnel from Mysuru, including Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and ASP P V Sneha, tested negative for coronavirus.

Police officers and personnel were under quarantine and samples were tested as one of the policemen, who worked closely with the officials tested for Covid-19 positive recently.

Ryshyanth confirmed all the officials tested negative.