6-year-old raped in Kadoli village in Belagavi

A 26-year-old man allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl at Kadoli village in Belagavi taluk on Wednesday evening in the pretext of playing.

The accused, Sunil Balu Balnayak, lured the survivor to agriculture lands near his house in the pretext of playing and committed the heinous act.

The victim's father noticed the act while he was searching for her daughter and informed the police.

Kakati police have admitted the survivor for treatment and medical tests at District Hospital. The police is looking for the accused and investigations are underway.