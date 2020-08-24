65-year-old taxi driver hacked to death in Mangaluru

A 65-year-old taxi driver was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants, while he was on a morning walk, at Belthangady on Monday.

The deceased is Vasu Sapalya. He was staying in a rented house near Government PU College in Belthangady. Three miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons while he was on a morning walk. Though he was rushed to the hospital in Mangaluru, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police are suspecting his second son as the culprit behind the murder. It was said the victim’s son Dayanand was unemployed and frequently engaged in scuffles with his father. He was missing after the incident. The police are on the lookout for him.

The victim used to drive a car to eke out a living for the last 40 years. Initially, he operated a taxi between Mangaluru and Ujire.