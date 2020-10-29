70 ill after consuming temple prasada in Halagur; 10 shifted to taluk hospital

More than 70 people took ill due to food poisoning, after consuming prasada distributed at the Maramma temple, at Lingapattana village, near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, on Wednesday.

Special pujas are held every Tuesday at the temple, and pongal and puliyogare were distributed as prasada to hundreds of devotees at the temple. However, around 70 people complained of diarrhoea and vomiting on Wednesday and 15 people were rushed to the hospital in Halagur. Others were provided treatment and sent home.

On Thursday, 10 people were shifted to the taluk government hospital for further treatment, and are recuperating, doctors said.

MLA Dr K Annadani visited the village and the taluk hospital and inquired about the health of the patients. A team of doctors,led by taluk health officer Dr Veerabhadrappa, are camping at the village, monitoring the health of the patients.

Tahsildar Chandramouli said that there ws no provision to distribute prasada at temples in the wake of Covid-19. The temple violated Covid norms and action would be taken against it.

MLA Annadani also assured legal action against those who had distributed prasada at the temple. The food samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing and reports awaited, he said.