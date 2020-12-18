8-year-old kidnapped, ransom of Rs 10 crore demanded

DK Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmiprasad visited the house of eight-year-old boy Anubhav who was reportedly kidnapped for ransom, at Ujire on Friday.

Four teams have been constituted to investigate the case.

The SP said that the reason behind the kidnappers' demand of bitcoins for the release of the child will also be probed thoroughly. It is suspected that the kidnappers are known to the family of the child.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday while playing in front of his house in a car. Later, the kidnappers demanded ransom of Rs 17 crore. By Friday morning, the amount came down to Rs 10 crore. Anubhav, is the grandson of A K Shivan, an entrepreneur in Ujire. Initially, the kidnappers had demanded 100 bitcoins (Rs 17 crore) and now, they are demanding Rs 10 crore.

The SP has also collected details on the messages sent by the kidnappers to the parents of the child.