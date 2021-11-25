ACB raid on Agri officer unearths 9 kg gold, Rs 15L cash

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday raided multiple premises of Rudreshappa T S, the joint director, Agriculture, Gadag, and seized 9 kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 4 crore, 2kg silver utensils, Rs 15 lakh in cash and two cars - a TATA Nexon and

Innova.

Close to 50 ACB officials pounced on his office and a rented house at Hudco Colony in Gadag and his Chalukya Nagar house in Shivamogga.

The cops raided the officer’s house and the agriculture department office at 6 am and searched the premises for over seven hours.

Also Read | ACB raids 15 govt officials across Karnataka over disproportionate assets

ACB Inspector Basavaraj Badnur told reporters, “Agriculture Joint Director Rudreshappa T S is staying alone at a rented premise at Hudco Colony in Gadag. His family stays in Shivamogga. During our search at the house and the office, we found documents of two cars. While Innova is in his mother-in-law’s name, Nexon car is owned by his wife.”

Simultaneous raids were conducted at the Agriculture officer’s house in Shivamogga, where the ACB team found 7 kg gold, including bullion bars, 3 kg silver and Rs 15 lakh cash. The officials could not search another own house of Rudreshappa at Gopala in the city.

Yet another team had visited his native Tanigere in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district. The cops have found eight-acre agricultural land and are verifying if it was inherited or purchased by the officer in question.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: