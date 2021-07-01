Actor Jaggesh's son's car meets with accident

Actor Jaggesh's son's car meets with accident

Yathiraj was travelling to Bengaluru from Bagepalli side

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 23:01 ist
Locals attended to Yathiraj who sustained minor injuries. Credit: DH Photo

A car in which Kannada actor Jaggesh's younger son Yathiraj was travelling, met with an accident on National Highway 44 (Bangalore-Hyderabad) near Agalagurki on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. 

Yathiraj was travelling to Bengaluru from Bagepalli side. The accident occurred when his car collided with a road divider when a motorist tried to take a U-turn. Locals attended to Yathiraj who sustained minor injuries. The car's front part is damaged. Later, he was sent to Bengaluru for further treatment. 

SP G K Mithun Kumar said Yathiraj was injured in the face and legs.  

