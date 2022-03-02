Aland peaceful, 167 arrested for Tuesday's violence

The police on Wednesday registered five separate cases and arrested 167 people, including 10 women, in connection with the stone-pelting on vehicles at Aland in the district on Tuesday.

Tension had gripped Aland when the Muslims and the right-wing activists were at loggerheads over allowing the former into Ladle Mashak Dargah for the purification puja of Raghavachaitanya’s Shivalinga located in the dargah.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

SP Isha Pant told reporters at Aland that the town is peaceful and the situation under control. The public entry into the dargah has been banned now, she added.

She categorically ruled out the rumour that two people, including an elderly man, died during the police operation on Tuesday night.

“They died of illness. It is nothing to do with the police operation,” she said.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in the town on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar has extended the prohibitory orders till 6 am on March 5.

The vehicles of Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, former MLA B R Patil, the SP and the DC were damaged in the stone pelting.

Andola’s Karuneshwar mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swami had given a call for the purification of Shivalinga on March 1 after some miscreants allegedly desecrated it last November. Tension gripped the town as a sandal procession of the dargah and Shivaratri festival fell on the same day on Tuesday.