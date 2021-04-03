All eyes on Mallikarjun Khuba in Basavakalyan

All eyes are on former MLA and BJP leader Mallikarjun Khuba who contested as an independent candidate for the bypoll to Basavakalyan assembly seat as Saturday (April 3) is the last day to withdraw the nomination paper.

Raising the banner of revolt against the party for not considering him to field for the bypoll, he has filed his nomination paper as a rebel candidate.

Khuba, a lingayat, didn't relent despite the efforts made by the senior BJP leaders of the state to pacify him.

The BJP has fielded Kalaburagi-based Sharanu Salagar, also a lingayat. Local BJP leaders miffed at the party for not considering one of the 18 ticket aspirants for the by-election and many of them have not been seen with Sharanu during the poll campaign so for.

The BJP is dependent on Lingayat and Maratha community votes to win the polls. If Khuba fails to withdraw the nomination paper today, it seems to be a multi-pronged battle in the Basavakalyan segment.

Former MLA MG Muley who is also in the fray as NCP is giving sleepless nights to BJP leaders who eyed Maratha community votes by setting up Maratha Development Corporation.