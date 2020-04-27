All safety measures in place: DHO

The district administration and the Health department have taken utmost care and all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Covid-19 patients, during their stay at the hospital.

In a wake of the suicide of a Covid-19 victim at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the authorities are more alert at the hospital, where the victims are undergoing treatment.

Covid-19 patients are housed at the new district hospital building on KRS Road and all security measures are in place to ensure safety of the patients, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh.

The new building is totally secure and safe for patients. As the building is recently constructed, it is well-planned and there are no threats. In addition, every patient is given special attention and is monitored individually, round the clock, he said.

The patients are housed in wards and a distance of five feet between the patients is maintained. Adequate staff members are deputed to monitor them round the clock, he said.

The staff members are giving their utmost care to each patient. Moreover, the patients are regularly counselled by a psychiatrist. “We have deputed psychiatrists to counsel and to instil confidence among them,” he said.

According to the DHO, “All patients in the hospital are cooperative and are confident of recovering. We are taking utmost care and all are doing well.”