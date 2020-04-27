All safety measures in place: DHO

All safety measures in place: DHO

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 21:42 ist
A view of the district hospital in Mysuru. DH PHOTO

The district administration and the Health department have taken utmost care and all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Covid-19 patients, during their stay at the hospital.

In a wake of the suicide of a Covid-19 victim at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the authorities are more alert at the hospital, where the victims are undergoing treatment.

Covid-19 patients are housed at the new district hospital building on KRS Road and all security measures are in place to ensure safety of the patients, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh.

The new building is totally secure and safe for patients. As the building is recently constructed, it is well-planned and there are no threats. In addition, every patient is given special attention and is monitored individually, round the clock, he said.

The patients are housed in wards and a distance of five feet between the patients is maintained. Adequate staff members are deputed to monitor them round the clock, he said.

The staff members are giving their utmost care to each patient. Moreover, the patients are regularly counselled by a psychiatrist. “We have deputed psychiatrists to counsel and to instil confidence among them,” he said.

According to the DHO, “All patients in the hospital are cooperative and are confident of recovering. We are taking utmost care and all are doing well.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 