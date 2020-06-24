All safety measures in place for SSLC exam: DC

The district administration and Primary and Secondary Education department are all set to conduct the SSLC examination across the district from Thursday up to July 4. As many as 39,822 students have enrolled to appear for the exams, scheduled to be held at 139 centres.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “All arrangements and precautionary measures are in place to ensure the safety of students. The students and parents need not worry.”

SSLC examination is important in a student’s life and thus, the government has decided to conduct it, following the success of PUC examination of English. Except for overcrowding in some parts, PUC examination was largely successful, the DC said.

The officials of the Education department, Zilla Panchayat, Police department, and Health department are fully prepared to conduct the examination. It will commence at 10.30 am and the students can reach the centres by 7.30 am. The students can sit in their respective place, soon after their arrival, he said. The Education department has deputed 2,700 staff members to conduct the examination and the centres will be open by 7 am.

The authorities have made all arrangements to ferry the students from their houses or villages to their respective centre. KSRTC and private school vans will ferry the students. While 1,500 students depend on private school buses, nearly 5,000 depend on KSRTC regular route buses. Another 1,500 students have requested for bus facility and KSRTC will offer services. The transport facility for the students is totally free and department will pay Rs 5,000 to specially arranged buses, the DC said.

All 139 examination centres have been sanitised and all they will be provided sanitisers. Every student will be thermal screened before entering the examination hall.

The authorities have procured sufficient thermal scanners and 40,000 masks are ready for the students. The Health department has deployed staff to take care of the students, Sankar informed.

The students, with health issues such as flu or cold, will be made to write the examination at separate rooms. Each centre has special rooms, the DC said.

The DC informed that as many as 22 students are residents of containment zones and all arrangements have been done for them. Such students will write the exams in separate rooms. Ambulance and private vehicles are kept ready to attend to emergency cases, he said.

The examination centre from Avila Convent in the city has been shifted to Maharani’s Composite PU College as the convent is located at the border of a containment zone.