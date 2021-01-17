Amit Shah arrives in Belagavi, proceeds towards Bagalkot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the airport here on Sunday for participating in the valedictory programme of Jansevak Samavesh and other programmes organised at neighbouring Bagalkot district.

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and other dignitaries welcomed Shah at the airport here who was accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi, MLAs Abhay Patil, Mahesh Kumathalli, Anil Benake, Mahadevappa Yadwad and other dignitaries were present.

Shah who arrived in a special flight later travelled towards Bagalkot in a helicopter. He is scheduled to address Jansevak Samavesh of BJP, inaugurate simulation centre of KLE and visit late union minister Suresh Angadi’s residence later in the day here