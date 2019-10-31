Anant Hegde Ashisar biodiversity board chief

Eco-activist Anant Hegde Ashisar has been appointed the chairman of Karnataka State Biodiversity Board. The post corresponds to a rank of the minister of state.
Anant Hegde had earlier served as chairman of Western Ghats Task Force and vice president of the biodiversity board.
