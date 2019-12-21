Anti-CAA stir: Curfew to be relaxed in Mangaluru on Sun

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 21 2019, 15:10pm ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2019, 15:22pm ist
While the curfew will be lifted on December 23, Section 144 will be imposed in Mangaluru, said CM Yediyurappa, who chaired a meeting with senior police officers and other officials in Mangaluru on Saturday. DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced that the curfew imposed in Mangaluru following the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests will be relaxed between 3 pm and 6 pm today (December 21). The curfew, however, will continue during the night.

Similarly, on Sunday, the curfew will be relaxed during day time but will be in place at night.

The Mangaluru City police had imposed curfew in parts of the city on December 19  after the anti-CAA protests went rogue and resulted in the death of two protesters. While the curfew will be lifted on December 23, Section 144 will be imposed in Mangaluru, said CM Yediyurappa, who chaired a meeting with senior police officers and other officials in Mangaluru on Saturday.

