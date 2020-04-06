Area around Malavalli declared COVID containment zone

Area around Malavalli declared COVID-19 containment zone

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Malavalli (Mandya dist),
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 21:06 ist
As the Delhi-based clerics who visited the town tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh declared that the 3 km area around Malavalli town is a containment zone, as there are possibilities of the spread of the disease.

The DC paid a visit to the Eidgah maidan in the town and held a meeting with SP K Parashuram and other officials at the Travellers Bungalow.

"The clerics had stayed at a mosque in Ward 7. Along with seven people, who were in contact with him, around 36 people have been kept under quarantine. The samples of seven people have been sent for tests and the results are awaited," the DC said.

