Ban hijab or allow saffron shawls, demand Shivamogga college students

Tension prevailed for a while at Sahyadri Commerce and Management College campus in Shivamogga when a group of students staged a protest on the college campus objecting to the hijab worn by Muslim girl students on Monday.

Noticing that some Muslim students attended the classes wearing hijabs, a few students including women staged a protest wearing saffron shawls and demanded the college authorities to ask those girls to remove hijab in classrooms or permit them to attend the classes wearing saffron shawls.

Reacting to the protesting students' demand, the college Principal Veena said that all students must attend classes wearing their uniform and there would be no compromise in it. She added that the college had however yet to receive the government order mandating that students wear their uniform.

Sensing that the situation may move from bad to worse, police rushed to the college campus and held talks with agitating students.

Meanwhile, Muslim students staged a protest in the premises of the deputy commissioner's office, urging the government to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab, which they said is their fundamental right.

