Bandh may not affect normalcy in district on December 5

The Karnataka Bandh called by Kannada organisations against the formation of Maratha Development Authority is not likely to impact normal life in the district on Saturday.

Representatives of the Kannada organisations have requested people to participate in the bandh voluntarily. They won't force people to observe the bandh nor force commercial establishments to remain shut down.

The representatives conducted a meeting on Friday and decided not to force anybody to participate in the bandh. It is expected that the bandh will not affect routine life.

"We have decided not to force people to observe the bandh. Let them participate voluntarily. We have left the decision to the people. We have decided to submit a memorandum to deputy commissioner instead of observing the bandh," Dhaniyakumar, a representative of the Kannada organisations told DH.

People were in distress due to Covid-19 pandemic. Businessmen and industrialists were facing problems. They would incur more losses if the bandh was observed. Hence, a decision had been taken just to submit a memorandum, he said.

It is said that there will not be any problem with routine activities. The movement of buses and auto-rickshaws will not be affected. Shops and business establishments will function as usual. Activities of the banking sector and government offices will not be affected.