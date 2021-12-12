Belagavi church priest narrowly escapes sword attack

Belagavi church priest escapes sword attack by a whisker

The attacker's entry and exit have been caught by the CCTV

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 12 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 13:19 ist
Father Francis informed police officials about the incident on Saturday in Belagavi. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a shocking incident, an unknown person attempted to attack a church priest with a sword in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said, adding that they have launched an investigation to hunt down the miscreant.

Father Francis of Saint Joseph's 'The Worker Church' was attacked on Saturday evening and is said to be out of danger.

The police said the incident took place at the residence of Father Francis, where the miscreant had been hiding. The attacker tried to slash Father Francis with his sword as soon as he (Father) came out of the house to check on a dog that was barking continuously.

Father Francis informed the police that a man wielding a sword jumped from the compound wall and entered the first floor of the residence behind the church at about 3.15 pm. He was hiding in a room and attempted to assault the priest. However, the priest escaped by a whisker. Later, the culprit managed to flee by jumping over the wall. His entry and exit have been caught by the CCTV. The APMC police visited the spot.

Further investigation is under way.

(With inputs from DHNS)

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belagavi
Karnataka
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

To live a life of meaning

To live a life of meaning

A big laugh in a grim world

A big laugh in a grim world

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

Deadliest tornado days in US history

Deadliest tornado days in US history

 