Belagavi school students suffer due to food poisoning

Belagavi: Sangolli Rayanna School students suffer due to food poisoning

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Bailhongal (Belagavi),
  • Jul 28 2023, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 07:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 38 students from Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School at Sangolli village in Bailhongal taluk suffered due food poisoning after having dinner on Wednesday.

Students complained of abdominal pain and stomach ache late night on Wednesday and were admitted at Sangolli Primary Health Centre wherein treatment was given to them.

Students returned to the school after recovering.

Assistant Commissioner, Bailhongal Subdivision Prabhavati Fakiirpur visited the school on Thursday and availed information about the health of students and dinner served on Wednesday.

She warned the school principal and food manager regarding the quality of food.

Karnataka
Belagavi

