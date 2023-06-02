Bengaluru student drowns in Muthathi

They had gone for a swim in the river on Thursday afternoon, when Ranjan drowned

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 03:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An MBA student drowned after getting caught in a whirlpool, in River Kaveri at Muthathi on Thursday afternoon.

Ranjan (22), son of Suresh, a native of Neralakoppalu village in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, is the deceased. Ranjan was doing MBA in Bengaluru and had come on a picnic to Muthathi along with three of his friends in two motorbikes.

They had gone for a swim in the river on Thursday afternoon, when Ranjan drowned. The body was retrieved on Friday morning. Halagur police have registered a case.

Drowning
Bengaluru
Karnataka

