Bengaluru student drowns in Muthathi

An MBA student drowned after getting caught in a whirlpool, in River Kaveri at Muthathi on Thursday afternoon.

Ranjan (22), son of Suresh, a native of Neralakoppalu village in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, is the deceased. Ranjan was doing MBA in Bengaluru and had come on a picnic to Muthathi along with three of his friends in two motorbikes.

They had gone for a swim in the river on Thursday afternoon, when Ranjan drowned. The body was retrieved on Friday morning. Halagur police have registered a case.