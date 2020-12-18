Biryani, chicken offered in villages for votes

With the Gram Panchayat elections gaining momentum, candidates are making all efforts to lure the rural voters in Hassan district.

Hotels, dhabas, bar and restaurants are doing good business, with aspirants not only offering non-vegetarian feast to the voters, but also allegedly distributing kits containing chicken, mutton, liquor and foodgrains.

In some villages of Channarayapatna taluk and surrounding areas, voters are being distributed chicken, from one to three kg, based on the number of family members. Some are also distributing liquor tetrapacks along with chicken, it is alleged.

The youths are hosting parties at their farmhouses. Some are even bearing medical expenses of the voters and their family members.

Biryani packets were distributed at the doorsteps of the houses at Nuggehalli, along with one kg chicken meat. Live chicken were distributed at Baguru village.

Kits containing rice and foodgrains are being distributed at several villages under Shravanabelagola hobli. Women are given soft drinks and juice packets. Liquor is being distributed in Sakleshpur taluk. Some candidates are distributing tokens, which can be exchanged for liquor in bars. Coupons for non-veg food is also distributed in Holenarasipur taluk, it is said.