BJP leaders nominated for corporations, boards

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 25 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 22:53 ist

A few BJP leaders of Mysuru have been nominated to the state government Boards and Corporations.

R Raghu has been nominated as Chairman of D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Board, L R Mahadevaswamy is nominated as Chairman for Zoo Authority of Karnataka, Hemanth Kumar Gowda is nominated as Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority, M Ramachandra is nominated for Central Relief Committee.

Raghu had earlier served as Karnataka Exhibition Authority chairman during S M Krishna’s term as chief minister. Raghu, who joined the BJP from the Congress, served as BJP Slum Morcha state secretary.

Mahadevaswamy was Mysuru taluk panchayat president in 2010-11. He was appointed as BJP Mysuru district youth wing president in 2016 and he served as BJP district secretary in 2019. Hemanth Kumar was BJP Mysuru district (rural) president, a couple of years ago.

Ramachandra of Chamarajanagar, who joined the BJP three years back, served as BJP ST Morcha state vice-president. He was also Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat president. Earlier, he was with the JD(S) and the Congress, before joining the BJP.

Mysuru
BJP
Karnataka

