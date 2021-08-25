BJP's Sunanda Palanetra becomes Mysuru Mayor

BJP's Sunanda Palanetra becomes Mysuru Mayor

She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 25 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 14:12 ist
Sunanda Palanetra file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

