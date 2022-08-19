Black cloth waved at Siddaramaiah in Koppa, Sringeri

Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah was greeted with a black flag a Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is in the Chikkamagaluru district to visit the rain-affected areas. As his vehicle reached Makkikopa, a few BJP leaders allegedly waved black cloth at him and shouted slogans against him. ‘

They also exhibited saffron shawl, black cloth, and portraits of Veer Savarkar. The police later dispersed the protesters.

Also Read | Kushalnagar police arrest 9 over hurling eggs at Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Black flags were also waved at Siddaramaiah when his vehicle reached Samskrita Vidyalaya at Menase in Sringeri. In retaliation, the Congress workers staged a protest, which led to an exchange of words among BJP and Congress workers.

The BJP workers shouted slogans of ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’ and displayed the portrait of Savarkar. While Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah.