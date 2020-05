A bridge connecting Alamba in Kudremukh National Park and Kukkuje Cross in Kuthloor in Belthangady taluk collapsed on Wednesday.

The bridge was built 45 years ago and one of the piers of the bridge had collapsed one year ago. As a temporary measure, Naravi Gram Panchayat had built a temporary road in the rivulet for the vehicles to pass through after the collapse of the pier of the bridge.

Now, the bridge only collapsed and has inconvenienced the residents residing on either side of the bridge.