Cash found in can used to dump waste in Raichur

A team of the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the house of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) Sub-division-13 Assistant Engineer Ashokreddy Patil at Basaveshwar nagar of the city on Wednesday.

An ACB source told that the sleuths found cash and gold ornaments in a can used to dump waste. On a suspicion that cash could be stashed in vacant sites besides his house, they searched the sites also. The officials were reckoning the cash to ascertain whether it is disproportionate to his known source of income. Some of Ashok's relatives were quizzed suspecting that he may have benami assets.

The officials are searching his office located near Amarapur Cross in Deodurga taluk and a house his native Kudrapur village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, sources said.

In Bidar, the ACB sleuths swooped on the houses of Yadgir's Range Forest Officer Ramesh Peeranna Kanakatti in the city and Udabal village in Chitaguppa taluk. The officials are searching the house located in Adarsha Colony in the city and his parents' house in Udabal village.

During the raid, they unearthed gold and silver ornaments including silver glass and arati. The sleuths under the guidance of Kalaburagi's ACB Superintendent of Police Amaranathreddy have raided the houses and are collecting the details of the assets.

