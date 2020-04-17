CFTRI makes special biscuits for Covid-19 patients

Ranjith K V
  • Apr 17 2020, 22:00 ist
A view of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), at Mysuru.

The city-based Central Food and Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has produced biscuits with protein content for Covid-19 patients.

CFTRI has supplied 500 kg of special biscuits and rusk to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The AIIMS authorities had urged the Institute to supply biscuits and rusk for distribute them among Covid-19 patients.

According to CFTRI Director K S M S Raghava Rao, the special biscuits contain 14% of protein while normal biscuits contain only 8%, he said. CFTRI and a Noida-based private company have produced the special biscuits.

