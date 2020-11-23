Chamarajanagar police crack theft case within four hours; recovers pan masala worth Rs 50 lakh

Chamarajanagar police have been successful in cracking a major theft case, and seized pan masala worth Rs 50 lakh, within four hours of theft.

The incident occurred on the wee hours of Monday, and the police traced the vehicle in Tiruppur, in Dharmapuri taluk, within four hours. One person was arrested in connection with the theft and three vehicles were seized.

According to police, a gang of around 10 to 12 persons were involved in the theft. While one person was arrested, all others are at large. The arrested is Abuthalla (21), of Dharmapuri taluk, Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu.

The gang had broken open the godown at Kolipalya village, in Chamarajanagar taluk, belonging to Jawaharlal from Rajasthan, and escaped with the goods, said Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas. She also announced a cash prize for the police team, who cracked the theft within a few hours of receiving the complaint.