Chamundeshwari Vardhanthi celebrated atop Chamundi Hill

Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 22:16 ist
Utsava Murthy of Chamundeshwari Devi decorated with flowers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Monday. DH PHOTO

Amid Covid-19, the Vardhanthi or birth anniversary of goddess Chamundeshwari was celebrated atop the Chamundi Hill on Monday.

The Utsava Murthy was decorated with colourful flowers and Mahanyasa Rudrabhisheka, panchamruta abhisheka and other rituals were performed. Following Utsava Murthy, ‘mahamangalarathi’, the idol was taken out in a procession in a palanquin in the presence of the members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru -- Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Devi.

According to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Vardanthi is being celebrated on the day when then Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar presented the Utsava Murthy of the goddess to the temple. The Maharaja installed the idol in Revathi Nakshatra of Aashada masa.

In earlier days, there was no Utsava Murthy. The Wadiyar presented the idol and since then vardhanti is being celebrated as Chamundeshwari birthday, according to the priests of the temple.

Yaduveer said that he prayed for the welfare of the people of the state and also prayed for strength to overcome the ongoing Covid crisis. Covid is a new experience and the government and World Health Organisation (WHO) have issued guidelines and the people should follow them for their own welfare, he said.

Chief priest of the temple N Shashishekara Dixit said, “Due to outbreak of Covid, all rituals are being performed as per the tradition. Except Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, no other Chamundeshwari temple celebrates vardhanti.”

