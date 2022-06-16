Chamundi Hill road develops more cracks; restoration yet to begin

Even before the onset of the monsoon, the road, leading to the Nandi statue atop the Chamundi Hill, has developed new cracks in some places.

Earlier, the road had been closed for vehicular movement as a portion of the road connecting the Nandi statue, collapsed due to heavy rain once on October 20, last year. Another portion of the road, 10 metres away from the first landslide, collapsed on November 6, 2021. Besides, cracks developed in several places, hinting at more damage.

Now, cracks can be observed at some more places and the possibilities of land collapse are more, especially if it rains heavily.

Even after eight months, the restoration works atop the Chamundi Hill, are yet to begin. The works would be started soon, PWD authorities said.

It may be mentioned that experts from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, visited the spot and conducted a study, to recommend a process to restore the structural damages, to prevent any landslide in future.

The restoration works had to be started by April 2022. But, now, due to the delay, the work can be taken up only after the rainy season is over. The area is strong enough to sustain any movement, the officials said.