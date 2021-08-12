Charaka Samsthe to reject Rs 33 lakh grant as a mark of protest

As part of protest against apathy of officials of Handlooms & Textile Department, Bheemanakone-based Charaka Samsthe in Sagar taluk has decided to reject grant of Rs 33 lakh released by the state government for Pavitra Vastra campaign.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Charaka Women's Multi-purpose Industrial Co-operative Society Marketing Head Padmashri said though the grant was released to the samsthe three years ago, the officials concerned are not keen to handover cheque and they are deliberately delaying it. Condemning their attitude, it has been decided to reject the grant.

She said considering the achievements of Charaka Samsthe in handlooms sector, the then-state government was keen to involve the samsthe in Pavitra Vastra campaign in 2009. It had promised to lend a helping hand to export handloom products to consumers across the country and overseas, and also for generation of employment. So, the samsthe had arranged Rs 55 lakh and the government had promised to release grant of Rs 33 lakh. The government had released the grant three years ago. But it is in a private bank and the officials are yet to issue cheque of Rs 33 lakh to the samsthe. They are making members of the samsthe to run from pillar to post to get the aid. "They are making beneficiaries to become corrupt. But we are not corrupt. So they are also not keen to issue cheque," she alleged.

She also stated that this is the best example for how the projects of the government are moving on wrong path. "We are returning the government's grant with disappointment. We still have physical strength to earn money. We will ask people to buy our products. We are hopeful that people would respond positively to our products."

Charaka Samsthe President Gowramma said "we will suffer financially. But we are helpless in this regard. The timely release of grant by the government would have helped for generation of employment for some more women coming from humble background."

Charaka Samsthe Directors Mahalakshmi, Chandrakala were present in press conference.