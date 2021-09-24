Chicken transporting vehicle catches fire in Belagavi

A chicken transporting vehicle caught fire while on the move at Congress Road near third railway gate here on Thursday night.
Fire was noticed under bonet of the vehicle and within no time spread upto front wheels. Driver halted the vehicle and himself with cleaner jumped out of the vehicle and saved themselves.
Fire and Emergency Services personal doused the vehicle by using one water canon.
Tilakwadi police have registered a case.
