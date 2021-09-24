Chicken transporting vehicle catches fire in Belagavi

Chicken transporting vehicle catches fire in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 24 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 01:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

A chicken transporting vehicle caught fire while on the move at Congress Road near third railway gate here on Thursday night.

Fire was noticed under bonet of the vehicle and within no time spread upto front wheels. Driver halted the vehicle and himself with cleaner jumped out of the vehicle and saved themselves.

Fire and Emergency Services personal doused the vehicle by using one water canon.

Tilakwadi police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fire
Belagavi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 