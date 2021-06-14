CID nabs four in Karnataka constables' exam impersonation scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the impersonation scam during police constables' recruitment exams conducted last year has nabbed four persons who were faculties at coaching centres in Gokak and Belagavi.

They allegedly helped 21 candidates who enrolled illegally to clear the exams.

The arrested are: Bheemappa Mahadeva Hulloli alias Bheemshi, Lakshman Uddappa Bandi, Lakshman Muttappa Parannavar and Mallikarjun Yamunappa Babalannavar, who were working with Ekalavya coaching centre and Darideepa coaching centre.

The kingpin of the racket has been identified as Basavaraj Dundanahatti. He is at large and efforts are on to nab him. The racketeers used to charge Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per candidate to arrange impersonators for both written and physical examinations.

The CID officials said a total of 61 persons, including five police constables, have been arrested so far. They seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, two cars, one computer hard disk, two pen drives and eight mobile phones.

The officials said the applicant's original Aadhaar card was morphed with the photo of the impersonator who attended the examination. Five police constables who had attended the examination on behalf of others were arrested and dismissed from service.

The officials said all 21 candidates involved in the malpractice are debarred and measures have been taken to ensure that they don't attend any future examinations.

Steps have been followed to match the photo identity of candidates from time of applying for the examination till they get the final orders, along with fingerprints to prevent such malpractices in future recruitment process.

There were 21 cases registered in the state, including 11 in Bengaluru.