CM directs Raichur CEO to probe water contamination death

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday directed the Raichur Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer to submit a detailed report on the death due to consumption of contaminated water at Rekalamaradi village of Devadurg taluk in the district, recently.

The CM has also ordered the CEO to provide compensation to the family of the deceased boy and ensure proper treatment of those who fell ill.

A three-year-old boy died and over 30 villagers were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed contaminated water at Rekalamaradi village last Wednesday. The affected people were shifted to Arakera community health care centre and the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

According to a note released by the CM’s office, Siddaramaiah spoke to the CEO over the phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water. Taking serious note of the reports of people getting sick after drinking contaminated water in the villages, CM directed officials to thoroughly investigate the incident and submit a report.

The CM instructed the officials to immediately visit the affected villages and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He told officials to send the water samples to the lab and get a report right away; based on the report, conduct a thorough health checkup of the villagers and provide necessary treatment.