Co-op society in Hassan draws PM Modi's attention

The Sunday was a day to remember for Basavegowda, the secretary of Ugane Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society, for getting an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the virtual interaction organised by NABARD, Modi inquired Gowda about the functioning of cooperative society, its achievements and issues pertaining to agriculture in the district.

With the help of a translator, Basavegowda explained to the PM, that the society, which was started 44 years ago, has 2,300 members from 29 villages and its annual transaction of around Rs 50 crore.

Gowda explained that the society was formed to help the farmers as they were facing a shortage of sowing seeds, pesticides and farming equipment. The society not only provides farming equipment but also provides a loan to the farmers, with low interest.

When the PM wanted to know about the societies' new scheme for the farmers and its benefit to the ryots, Basavegowda said there was a plan to construct a godown at a cost of Rs 40 lakh for storing around 1,200 metric tonnes of food grains. A proposal has been submitted to NABARD, seeking Rs 32 lakh loan, he said.

It would benefit around 3,000 local farmers. The farm produce can be stored in the godown till they get a good price, he explained.

Modi expressed that it would be a great success to the Atmanirbar yojana if every village in the state followed Hassan model for the benefit of the farming community.