Coal India will not be privatised; given target of billion tonnes output by 2023: Pralhad Joshi

Making it clear that discussion is on to give some exemption for expansion of non-coal mining block to some extent from public hearing and environmental clearance, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday stated that satellite cameras observe mining activities and identify violations, which would be conveyed to the State Government.

"Out of 204 coal blocks allotted, some are in dispute since 15 years, Without weakeing Coal India Limited, commercialisation of coal mining is allowed, to make India self-reliant in coal production by 2023-24, under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' slogan. Coal India will not be privatised, and it is given the target of producing one billion tonne coal by 2023," he said.

75 per cent of electricity in India is generated by thermal sector, while more per capita electricity consumption, with sufficient and affordable price is essential. We have enough resources to produce substitute coal, Joshi noted.

Foreign companies would not be allowed in any tender upto Rs 200 crore, and priority would be given Indian companies in tenders above Rs 200 crore. Rs 50,000 crore would be invested for coal and mines infrastructure development, while priority would be for local players, he said.

On petrol price

Regarding petrol-diesel price hike, he said, "not only Union Government, but State Governments also collect tax, as revenue has dipped in Covid situation, and more welfare schemes have to be implemented. But, we are sympathetic about petrol-diesel price issue. Decontrolling of petroleum products price began in UPA period itself."

Under 'Make in India' programme, there is an opportunity for MSMEs to know what is needed in which country and that can be produced here. Challenges posed during Covid-19 situation should be converted into opportunities. In the package of Rs three lakh crore announced for MSMEs, Rs 3,391 crore loan is sanctioned to 66,785 entrepreneurs, and Rs 2,024 crore is already disbursed, while Rs 238 core is given in Dharwad district, Joshi said.

All departments are working on a war footing to implement Rs 20 lakh package announced by Prime minister NArendra Modi, and implementation has begun fast. Rs one lakh would be spent to build agricultural infrastructure like cold storage and supply chain, Joshi assured.

In reply to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's allegation about BJP government regarding a scandal in purchasing material related to Covid-19 management, Joshi said, "let him file a complaint. They do politics even in Covid-19 situation, and the allegation is baseless".