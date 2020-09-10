Compensation for horticulture crop damage sought

MLA H D Revanna alleged that the government has failed to release a compensation of Rs 104 crore for horticulture crop damage, the district suffered during the Covid lockdown.

Revanna said that vegetables were grown on 8,245 acres of land, fruits on 1,480 acres and flowers on 342 acres in the district. As the transport system came to a halt, during lockdown, and there was no market to sell the produce, the farmers of the district incurred a loss of Rs 104 crore. But, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) guidelines, the loss is estimated at Rs 19.23 crore. “How can people survive in such conditions?” Revanna asked.

Around 30 farmers have got a total of Rs 7.59 lakh as compensation. When eligible farmers approach the office, they are told that the Aadhaar number is not linked to their bank accounts. “How many more days they will give the same excuse?” he asked.

The MLA explained that the demand for direct purchase of maize, for the benefit of farmers, is not considered. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) too should be directed to purchase maize from farmers at Rs 1,750 per quintal, he stressed.

The Covid crisis has affected the sales of milk byproducts. Hassan Milk Federation has byproducts worth Rs 150 crore in stock. Around 4,200 quintal of milk powder is in the stores. Every day, 11.3 lakh litres of milk is produced and the demand has decreased, he said.