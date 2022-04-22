PSI recruitment scam: CID nabs Afzalpur Block Cong Prez

Congress suffers setback after CID nabs Afzalpur Block president in PSI recruitment scam

Besides him, police have also detained Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi city and Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur and they are being interrogated

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 17:53 ist

The Congress which was attacking the BJP over the PSI recruitment scam suffered a major setback on Friday after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials arrested Afzalpur block Congress president Mahantesh Patil in the alleged scam.   

Besides him, police have also detained Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi city and Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur and they are being interrogated. Vishal had appeared for the written test in the examination centre set up at Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School which emerged as "epicenter" of the alleged scam.

Also Read: No question of shielding anyone involved in PSI recruitment scam, says CM Bommai

Bluetooth

The probe has taken a new twist with the arrest of Vishal who is suspected to have used Bluetooth in the examination. The sleuths have intensified their probe after the use of the advanced device in the examination was proved during the interrogation.

Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur has also been detained by the police for extending help to Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.

According to the sources, the duo have been arrested in the wee hours of Friday and they will be produced before the court. With this, the number of arrested in the alleged scandal raised to 12. However, accused Divya Hagaragi and co-accused and school headmaster Kashinath continued to be on the run.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Recruitment
Karnataka News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 