Congress suffers setback after CID nabs Afzalpur Block president in PSI recruitment scam

The Congress which was attacking the BJP over the PSI recruitment scam suffered a major setback on Friday after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials arrested Afzalpur block Congress president Mahantesh Patil in the alleged scam.
Besides him, police have also detained Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi city and Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur and they are being interrogated. Vishal had appeared for the written test in the examination centre set up at Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School which emerged as "epicenter" of the alleged scam.
Also Read: No question of shielding anyone involved in PSI recruitment scam, says CM Bommai
Bluetooth
The probe has taken a new twist with the arrest of Vishal who is suspected to have used Bluetooth in the examination. The sleuths have intensified their probe after the use of the advanced device in the examination was proved during the interrogation.
Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur has also been detained by the police for extending help to Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.
According to the sources, the duo have been arrested in the wee hours of Friday and they will be produced before the court. With this, the number of arrested in the alleged scandal raised to 12. However, accused Divya Hagaragi and co-accused and school headmaster Kashinath continued to be on the run.
