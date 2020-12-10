Congress won't come to power to withdraw anti-cow slaughter law: Byrathi Basavaraj

Davangere district In-charge Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said, former chief minister Siddramaiah's statement that he would withdraw the anti-cow slaughter legislation if the Congress comes to power, is the result of his frustration.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, "let him make such statements only when the Congress party comes to power. The State government has passed the anti-cow slaughter bill in the Assembly, and the people of the State have welcomed it. Our government would complete its full term and it would implement development works," he added.

He also thanked the JD(S) legislators who backed the bill. JD(S) legislators too have now realised the other face of Congress party. "Let us wait and see what happens in future," he added.