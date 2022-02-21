Cops have clues on who killed Shivamogga man, they will be nabbed soon, says Bommai

Following the murder of a Hindu activist in Shivamogga by unknown miscreants, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police will nab them soon.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that investigation into the case was started soon after the incident on Sunday evening and police had clues on who the perpetrators were. "They will be nabbed as soon as possible. I have directed the police authorities to prevent any untoward incidents in Shivamogga," he said.

The CM noted that the deceased was a Hindu activist "who was known as Hindu Harsha as he belonged to the Sangatan". He was stabbed to death on Sunday evening resulting in a tense atmosphere at Shivamogga.

Also read: Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Shivamogga

"As tension prevails due to the murder, I urge people of Shivamogga and surrounding areas to maintain peace. We will take all measures to ensure action against those responsible as soon as possible," he said.

On allegations by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa that 'Muslim goondas' were responsible for the murder, Bommai said that he need not react to the minister's statement. "All I can say is that investigation will bring out the truth," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: