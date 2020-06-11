Coronavirus: Karnataka govt extends ban on online classes till class 7

Karnataka govt extends ban on online classes till std 7

Shruthi H M Sastry
  • Jun 11 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after the Prime and Secondary Minister Suresh Kumar announced that schools will be prohibited from conducting online classes till the fifth standard, the government has taken a decision to extend the same till class 7. 

According to Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, a decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting on Friday, after ministers opined that the online classes were posing a huge challenge to students in rural areas. 

"All of us were of the opinion that there were challenges faced by students studying in rural areas. Hence, we urged the government to extend the ban on online classes till 7 standard," he said

