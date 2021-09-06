Counting of votes for Belagavi civic polls commences

Counting of votes for Belagavi City Corporation election commenced at 8 am.

A total of 385 candidates are in the fray of whom 55 were of BJP, 45 of Congress, 27 of AAP, 11 of JD (S) and 7 of AIMIM. MES has backed 22 independents.

Candidates and their election agents and counting agents began arriving at the counting centre in the premises of B K Model High School. Low voter turnout has become matter of concern for candidates.