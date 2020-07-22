Covid-19: Ambulance set on fire over patient’s death

The relatives of a patient who passed away during treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences went on a rampage setting the ambulance on fire, alleging medical negligence, here Wednesday night. They also threw stones at the hospital.

According to sources, a 55-year-old man from Ghee Galli in the city died at the hospital. The relatives on getting information about the passing away of the person tried to question the authorities, but could not get a satisfactory reply.

The enrage relatives set an ambulance parked on hospital premises on fire. A policeman suffered injuries while attempting to bring the situation under control. All roads leading to the hospital were blocked by the police. The APMC police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The person deceased had been admitted in the District Hospital for treatment on July 19 with complaints of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). His test report was positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

While being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment of respiratory problems he died. Relatives of the deceased pelted stones on vehicles parked near the hospital and set ambulance on fire, police said.