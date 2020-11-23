Covid-19 death rate negligible in children in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district has recorded more number of Covid-19 fatalities, but the death rate among children is negligible as per the statistics of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The district has recorded 702 fatalities as of November 19. Of which, 159 are from other districts and nine from other states.

No child between the age group of 5 years to 10 years has succumbed to Covid-19.

Although, one child has succumbed to the virus in the age bracket of 11 years to 15 years. One fatality was reported in the age bracket of 16 years to 20 years. Three fatalities were registered in children below five years of age.

Eleven persons have succumbed to the virus in the age bracket of 21 years to 30 years; 42 persons in the age bracket of 31 years to 40 years and 70 persons in the age bracket of 41 years to 50 years while 574 persons in the age bracket of 51 years to 95 years have succumbed to the virus.

Though the district administration and health department have been asking people not to delay in consulting doctors soon after noticing the symptoms, many a time, it is the late admission to the hospital and comorbid conditions that are responsible for fatalities in the district, Dakshina Kannada Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok told DH.

A total of 114 persons have died within 24 hours of admission to the hospital while 64 persons have breathed their last within 48 hours of admitting to the hospitals, he added.

Of the 702 fatalities, the cause of 17 deaths was due to Covid-19. While 506 deaths were Covid-19-associated deaths, 173 were Covid-19-coincidental deaths, according to the statistics.

Though the Covid-19 graphic continued to show a declining trend in Dakshina Kannada, the continuing of the same trend depends on how the people behave. If people continue to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by Health Ministry like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, there will be no problem, said Dr Ashok.

From November 13 to 19, the total positive cases have come down to 1.31%. It was 16% in the past. The target for the district is to conduct 3,500 tests daily. With the increase in samples due to the reopening of final-year degree and PG classes, the lab at Wenlock Hospital has conducted 1,700 tests in a day recently.

The first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai-bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive. The first death was reported in the district on April 19 when a woman from Bantwal succumbed to the virus.